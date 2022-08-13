Once again Dr. Steve is out in left field. Green energy employs more people than the oil and gas industry? Really? Dr. Steve forgot to mention the Reduction Inflation Act doesn’t reduce inflation (not my words). He also forgot to mention 87,000 new IRS agents armed I might add. Rich rich people are about 2 percent of the population, so maybe 10 new agents could take care of them. Rich people have accountants and lawyers to go to court and fight. Guess who doesn’t? That would be you and me, the middle class. We will just pay. It’s a lot easier than fighting. You could have 10 people do your tax return and I promise you it will be be 10 different opinions and 10 different dollar amounts. They can always find something. No new taxes if you make less than $400,00, also a lie. It’s actually less than $200,000. Something else Dr. Steve, corporations don’t pay taxes. They pass it on to the consumer. Us gray hairs have been around for a long time and we recognize a snow job when we see it.
