I see that Big Brother Texas is sticking their nose into everyone’s business. Telling every business (even schools?) that it will be illegal to inquire about vaccine history before hiring anyone. I know people looking for work who have not been COVID vaccinated who could contaminate every other unvaccinated person at work.
I think this could be a political payoff favor for the anti-vaxxers. What school or business wants to hire anyone who hides their vaccination records? Looks like the People running Texas for over two decades have become our 21st Century Big Brother government. Just goes to show you what too much power held for too long can do to politicians.
