I have been an educator in Goose Creek for 18 years. I wholeheartedly support and endorse Agustin Loredo III for the position of GCCISD school board member in District 2, because he is the right candidate and person for the job!
He has worked tirelessly for his district as well as for the greater Baytown community. He supports youth by helping to create leadership programs, he helped keep San Jacinto Elementary close to the children who attend it now and will attend it in the future, he also has worked and will continue to work for parents, custodians, grounds workers, and anyone whose voice needs to be heard.
