I’m sure David Bloom’s heart is in the right place, but 100 new gun laws would not have prevented this tragedy. No way to stop crazy/evil. He could have had a pressure cooker bomb or ran his truck into kids waiting on the school bus. Why wasn’t the school door locked? Where was the security guard? The boy’s guardians didn’t realize he had problems? What about all the disturbing posts on Instagram and Facebook that people read and did nothing?
What about the hundreds of 18-year-olds buying rifles for legitimate reasons? For hunting or target shooting with never any evil intent? You can’t totally protect any public place from crazy/evil. There are reasonable measures you can take to limit danger like they did in airplane boarding or locking school entrances or metal detectors at sporting events entrances.
