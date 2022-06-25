I am in agreement with a letter by Ms. Woodcox about not going forward with securing the battleship for Baytown. Along with dredging cost, infrastructure costs, and the need for the ship to generate enough capital to keep it afloat in the future, I do not believe Baytown to be up to the challenge.
One very lengthy and failed endeavor the city is involved in is the mall. What an embarrassment and eyesore and it would be a shame for the city to subject the ship to that kind of business management.
