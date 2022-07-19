If it is confirmed that the Battleship Texas is coming to Baytown, we should consider changing the island name, since Bayland Island has no historical significance.
Outstanding names could be any of the following: Texas Island, USS Texas Island, Battleship Island. These would also be very good names for the address and letterhead for the new hotel: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Texas Island, Texas 99 (Grand Parkway), Baytown, Texas 77520 (Adjacent to the Battleship Texas and the Fred Hartman Bridge).
