This is a time for change. You have either participated or read that two surveys have been conducted to see if the citizens, faculty or students want any names changed on any school, and the answer is no. So the change that is needed is for the school board trustee District 2 – vote Mercedes Renteria in and Agustin Loredo out. Instead of focusing on changing school names, focus on the needs of students and teachers.
Cindi Foster
