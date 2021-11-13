Dr. Steve left out a few key points on Medicare. Medicare had money out the wazoo until the Democrats who had a 40 year congressional majority prior to 1995 kept raiding the surplus to fund Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society.” It’s demise is accelerating now that so many American’s are out of the work force. It used to be 15 paying in for every 1 on Social Security and now it’s roughly 2 paying in to one Social Security participant drawing.
It won’t be long and the Democrats will go to the old playbook and tell all their low information followers on the upcoming midterm elections that the GOP wants to take your Social Security when in reality it’s the Democrats who are responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.