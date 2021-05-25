With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, this Memorial Day we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill.
Yes, that. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
