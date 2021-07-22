Baytown’s state Rep. Perez showed her true colors when she abandoned her post and took a paid vacation(using taxpayer money) under the guise of freedom to vote.
I can only assume she did not read the bill in question. Had she read the bill (it is on line for everyone to read) the only votes that are being restricted are noncitizens, deceased citizens, and people voting multiple times. The hours are expanded and employers are required to allow employees time off to vote. Sounds less restrictive to me. She then makes the racist comment insinuating that minorities in Baytown are not smart enough to get an ID or Social Security card. If this person gets reelected, shame on us.
