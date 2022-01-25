During his campaign for president, Sleepy Joe repeatedly promised he would “shut down the virus.” He proclaimed Trump wasn’t fit to be president because of all the COVID-related deaths under his reign. He accused Trump of not having a plan to end the pandemic.
One year later now, President Biden has had more COVID- related deaths in his first year than Trump had in his final year. Turns out Biden’s plan to end the pandemic was to delegate it to the individual states since Kamala is out of cell phone service down at the southern border.
