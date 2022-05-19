Time to get out and vote. That is, everyone who can manage to produce an ID. I am 100% sure that includes 99.999% of the citizens of the United States. Biden and his crew think many of us are not smart enough to get an ID. However, I know that is just a racist lie. A smart man made a profound statement that I am sure some readers may recognize. “The GOP may not be the answer to all the country’s problems, but the Democrats are for sure the cause of the country’s problems.”
With that in mind, get out and pick the best candidate for the upcoming midterms. Then we can deal with the poor representation that is Baytown’s government.
