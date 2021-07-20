My family and I went to the Baytown Little Theater on Saturday to watch their presentation of Disney’s The Descendants. We had never been there before. We also failed to realize that the bridge was closed that evening and we had to drive around. We called the theater to tell them we would be a few minutes late and they were very understanding. When we arrived we were 10 minutes late and they led us quickly and quietly to our seats.
It was a wonderful show. The actors were great. They even interacted my kids and other audience members during the performance and it was hilarious. The lead, “Mal,” definitely stole the show but the rest of her crew of “bad kids” had my kids rolling. It was a great way to spend a Saturday night, and we will be back. Thanks to all involved.
