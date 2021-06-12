The Methodist Hospital System has told all of its employees that for them to remain employed by Methodist Hospital that they must have proof of being vaccinated by a certain date (that has passed). I believe that the Methodist Hospital System is within their rights to require all of their employees be vaccinated. I, also, believe that any individual has the right to not be vaccinated for whatever reason they so choose.
I too, have the right to choose and I choose that should I, for any reason, be required to be hospitalized within the Methodist Hospital System, that I would not want any employee of Methodist Hospital performing any task related to my condition unless they were vaccinated.
