The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was a welcomed and encouraging step in the right direction to affirm constitutional law.
Contrary to the Socialist Democrats and the media’s claim that a woman’s “constitutional right” to abort an unwanted child has been denied and Obama’s declaration that “America is not a Christian nation,” both of which are lies, neither our constitution nor the Bible grants a “right” to anyone to take the life of an unborn child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.