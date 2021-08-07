Though not reflective of my personal views, I can understand why someone would prefer to “call BS” instead of engaging in polite discourse. Despite it being a rather vulgar term, using it is much easier than doing research, thinking critically, and being open to reevaluating a belief if provided with new evidence.
For instance, folks could take the time to read the decision made by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Case 14-41127, which clearly states “The district court found that 608,470 registered voters, or 4.5% of all registered voters in Texas, lack SB 14 ID.” Or they could just “call BS” when they read that a bill might disenfranchise 600,000 voters simply because they can’t believe it, while simultaneously offering no facts to refute this claim.
