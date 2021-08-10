I stand by my “BS” statement. SB 14 ID provides a list of all acceptable forms of ID for voting but it also contains provisions for people who don’t have an acceptable form of identification for voting purposes and may submit a affidavit to cast a vote. The 608,470 voters who are so-called disenfranchised is a talking point used by brain dead Democrats to try and make a political point to have other brain dead people to come out and vote because the mean Republicans are trying to suppress people from voting. Nothing could be further from the truth. One legal vote by one legal voter is all that the new voter ID law is about. The rest of the so-called noise is just noise.
Two points on Royal Masset. First of all it doesn’t sound like he loves his mother because there are several ways his mother could have voted and secondly you can’t believe anything the Houston Chronicle prints as they are a ultra liberal DNC publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.