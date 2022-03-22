In response to the commentary about Ukraine and high gas prices, I would like to highlight some misconceptions. Ukraine may be home to organized crime on such a massive scale it is beyond comprehension, but having corruption and organized crime does not warrant invasion on a “massive scale” and displacement of millions of people such as evident by various global news organizations.
By viewing and researching various news sources, it is easier to comprehend the actual evidence and not rely on bias “talking heads about what is really happening over there.” Russia is a major oil producer and the price of oil is determined on the global market and any change, impacts the price. This contributes to the price, but not the major factor.
