I was very saddened to see the front page of the Baytown Sun that highlighted the life and passing of my longtime friend, Dr. Don Murray. It was my distinct privilege and honor to serve with Don on the Baytown city council. There is no one that provided more insight on the issues or came any more prepared for council meetings than Don Murray. When it came to the issues at hand, he and I were rarely on different planes. In addition to our years together on council, he and I both served on the Bayou Bowl golf tournament that eventually turned into a celebrity tournament that raised thousands of dollars for scholarships for young students and brought a lot of notoriety through the many high profile celebrity players that participated with us. As evidenced by the long bio in the Baytown Sun, Don’s talents were many and his dedication to the community, his family and his faith will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my friend.
Ronnie Anderson, Mont Belvieu
