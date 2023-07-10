It seems that all these experts at forecasting costs for Hotel development and construction are at it again. First, it took a lot more money due to building on swamp land. Several million was requested to get the job done. Then costs overruns. They didn’t predict for rising costs due to permitting, dredging, inflation, materials, supplies and labor.
Now insurance, they were surprised. They thought it would only cost $139K per year and didn’t plan for it. It is ok we can take money out of another budget that was encumbered for other city planned improvements.
