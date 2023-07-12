I am reading the viewpoints of July 11 (“Suprise at the new Hotel insurance bill”). People are asking city management why. The answer is they wanted to and did not care what the citizens thought. Everyone remembers the vote on the golf course purchase. The citizens voted against the city buying the property, and city leadership thumbed their nose at us and spent our money anyway. These “CITY LEADERS” need to GO! Whoever picked the new City Manager should be ashamed. As City Manager, the FIRST priority should be the city and its citizens. Does not seem to be the case with this person. In the private sector, these people would not last long. It looks like the only group that think the city leadership works for the citizens are the citizens.
