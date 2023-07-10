The sleeping giant is waking up and not happy about the lack of notice they got from THEIR city about the proposed drilling in THEIR BAY. Also, they are extremely shocked and disappointed that the city would have a meeting about the proposed oil drilling rig to be placed in one of Baytown’s upper bays, and not invite the voters who put them in office. Not one city councilperson attended nor did any representative from the Baytown Nature Center, an organization which was created to promote the bay’s health and defend potential environmental disasters. Our mayor was there, but rather unpassionate and non-comital about the subject and our new City Manager let attendees know the city has no interest in the matter and would do nothing. Ex-mayor Calvin Mundinger was not informed of the meeting, possibly as he defends the value of what Baytown has been blessed with. He understands that Baytown exists due to our bays, our oil and our people, and that all three should work to make life better for all.
Our city leadership, management and officials have a strong voice to discuss every aspect of a major drilling operation with the Port of Houston Authority, the Texas Railroad Commission, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, however they choose to “look the other way” and not insure the safety of the city’s most valuable assets. Instead, they brag about the hotel they built (with taxpayer money) on the “pristine” waters of upper Galveston Bay, while not using their powers to protect those waters. Sad, but true: They leave their citizens to act individually, or as small unorganized groups, to try to protect the waters that many grew up on, fished in, swam in, boated on and water-skied on. Locals have watched these waters over the last 50 years, as they went from totally dead sewers into beautiful waters teeming with life including live oyster beds, which are indicators of a bays’ health and everyone’s favorite - dolphins. It is impossible to see a dolphin living and playing in our waters and not smile.
