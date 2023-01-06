Goose Creek, Texas

Map of Goose Creek drawn in March 1918. The original Goose Creek corporate limits is outlined in bold. Blocks 1-24 on the east side of Goose Creek Street, today’s North Main, is the original New Town. From the Harris County Archives.
Goose Creek was one of the early settlements in Texas. Harvey Whiting moved here in 1833 and was granted a large tract of land extending from the stream to today’s Main Street and all the way up to north of Baker Road. Another early resident was James McGahey who designed the Lynchburg Volunteer flag that was carried at the battle of San Jacinto. Named for the stream flowing nearby, Goose Creek first gained real prominence in 1841 when the precinct election place was at Benjamin Page’s house, located near the mouth of the stream. Several other elections in the Goose Creek precinct were held at R.S. Redmond’s house. Ashbel Smith purchased the land that would later become the city of Pelly and, from 1844 to 1849, elections were held at his log house located on the east bank of the creek just north of West Main Street. The precinct stretched from Cedar Bayou to the San Jacinto River, and north to Crosby and Dayton. Ashbel Smith moved to Evergreen in 1849 and from 1850 until it was destroyed by the 1854 hurricane, the election place was at the Cedar Bayou school house, located where the Exxon docks stand today. In 1855 it was moved to Harvey Whiting’s house, located near Bicentennial Park.
Back in the day, the main industries here were timber and brick making. There were two brickyards on Goose Creek, one at the water treatment plant on West Main Street and one at Busch Landing, just north of Business Hwy 146. The yards were in business until they were destroyed by the 1875 hurricane. Timber was an important commodity and deeds reserved timber rights for the seller until the land was paid off. It was shipped to Galveston for heating and cooking fuel and was used to fire boilers for steam engines. At the time, forests extended almost all the way to Rollingbrook Drive with rolling prairie north of that.
