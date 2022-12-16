eld had fallen from a high of almost 12 million barrels in 1918 to just 450,000 barrels from 87 producing wells. But the post war period brought a huge growth in the automobile industry, creating a need for motor fuel. For years, people had been moving away from the oil field, but 1948 marked a strange twist where people began leasing their back yards for drilling. The number of wells had grown to 245 by 1950 with a large number of them within the Baytown city limits. In January 1950, a blowout and fire just west of the West Main Street bridge reminded people of what was an almost daily occurrence in Old Town. Old Baytown and Pelly residents rushed out into the street in their nightclothes and many loaded into cars to drive to Highlands or Mont Belvieu. Many people believed that the refinery had exploded and some thought the area was being bombed. A month later, Baytown newsman Chester Rogers reported in the Chronicle that housewives living in the southern outskirts of the city were riled because the burning of waste oil in the area was ruining their laundry as it was hung to dry. By mid-1950, 39 drilling permits had been issued and within a year, 80 permits had been issued for backyard oil wells, and people were pressing city hall for more stringent restrictions on drilling in the city limits.
Another well blew out on the campus of Sam Houston Elementary in April 1951 while they were trying to perforate the casing with TNT bullets. It blew the 650 pound perforating gun, along with 4,200 feet of cable, completely out of the hole and gassed for five hours until it sanded up. That could have been much worse because a truck carrying eight cases of the TNT bullets was parked 50 feet from the well. Three men were overcome by the gas, but they were finally able to connect a cable to the truck and drag it away from the well and rescue the workers.
