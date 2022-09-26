I am writing members of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce to request your support for Bay Area Rehabilitation Center in the Kiwanis International Legacy of Play contest. The winner of this contest will receive $25,000 in playground equipment. The Legacy of Play contest includes two rounds of competition. The first round includes a popular vote by the general public. The Top 10 playgrounds, as determined by number of votes received, advance to the second round from which Kiwanis International will choose a winner. One does not have to be a Kiwanis member to vote, and a person can vote daily.
The playground at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, Patsy’s Destiny Wheelchair Accessible Playground (Patsy’s Destiny), is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Baytown in this contest. Patsy’s Destiny is an inclusive playground where individuals with, or without, special needs can recreate together and learn from each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Although owned and maintained by Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, Patsy’s Destiny is open for use by the community during all daylight hours. Patsy’s Destiny currently features a wheelchair accessible playground superstructure, wheelchair accessible concrete pathways, and wheelchair accessible picnic tables. The playground superstructure was recently renovated using a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the City of Baytown. As a result of a generous contribution of funds and volunteer labor from the Rotary Club of Baytown, a wheelchair accessible gazebo was recently added to Patsy’s Destiny. Patsy’s Destiny has been the recipient of over 4,000 volunteer hours. It has been supported nationally with grants from the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation and the Hasbro Children’s Foundation. Patsy’s Destiny was named for Patsy Dowling, a long-time volunteer and advocate for individuals with disabilities in Baytown. Her story can be found on the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.