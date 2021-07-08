The Baytown Police Strategic Planning Committee completed a robust community outreach campaign during the last several months which included three community workshops, 15 community stakeholder focus groups and a community-wide survey. The key themes that emerged when we analyzed the information collected are Community Partnerships/Engagement, Mental Health, Community- Oriented Police Force and Accountability.
Community Partnerships/Engagement – The committee believes that the Baytown Police Department must continue to develop partnerships with local organizations, build alliances and engage in cross-functional activities, where it makes sense. The community expressed a desire for more positive interactions with officers. While residents praised the efforts of the department’s involvement with the community, they shared several ideas to expand engagement to reach more individuals and increase trust. Certain groups shared that the police chief and other leaders should regularly meet with stakeholders across the community to maintain close relations and help distill information to residents. These groups include local nonprofits and religious leaders. This engagement would include proactive communication with stakeholders in the community including, social service providers, faith-based organizations, and minority community leaders. It also includes a philosophy of full-service policing that is highly personal, where an officer patrols the same area for a period of time and develops a partnership with citizens to identify and solve problems. This might include officers out of their vehicles in populated areas, walking and interacting with citizens.
