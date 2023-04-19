The upcoming board election for Goose Creek CISD is a pivotal moment for students, along with parents and taxpayers in Baytown. Much will be gained, or lost, by the outcome. In District 6, incumbent Tiffany Guy faces Yacel Amador, a first time candidate. For disclosure: I competed against Mrs. Guy in 2019 for this seat.
The usual platitudes are common at this time of year with “I want to help the students” and “I’m for making the administration more responsive to the community.” Let’s assume everyone says this. The proof, however, is how things are performed. Mrs. Guy has had four years in office, but she hasn’t really distinguished herself. As a board member, she didn’t recuse herself from voting on a $60,000 pay raise for superintendent Randy O’Brien. Her husband, Gary Guy, had earlier been promoted to principal at Goose Creek Memorial HS. Though he was a direct report to Mr. O’Brien, and she was responsible for evaluating and assessing the superintendent’ s performance, Mrs. Guy claimed to not have any “conflict of interest.” Many people disagreed.
