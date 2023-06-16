On June 14, Governor Greg Abbott officially signed SB 17 and SB 18 into law. SB 17 by Senator Creighton would ban diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public colleges and universities, while SB 18, also by Senator Creighton, would alter the terms of tenure and change it fundamentally as we once knew it. These pair of bills will have significant impacts on the world of higher education here in Texas for years to come and dismantle our ability to compete with academic institutions all across the country when it comes to attracting tenured professors and diverse students from, not just in this state, but across the country.
Chairman Ron Reynolds (Missouri City) has stated the following:
