This article is in support to Joan Martin’s article in the Baytown Sun on April 18 “The gun violence epidemic”, in which she laments that we need “meaningful progress on gun control”. I agree with her and offer the following as the only way to get legislation passed that will actually have an effect on the mass shooting epidemic. We must be very specific on what is in the legislation, it must be bipartisan, and it must not be just a general platitude like “ban assault weapons”. The legislation must be supported by data that addresses how we believe it will specifically stop or suppress the mass shootings. How do we get that? Legislators must look at each of the mass shooting events that have occurred and with the help of law enforcement experts determine and publish how new specific gun legislation would have or likely could have prevented each from happening. Without that kind of information, new laws will not and therefore should not be passed. With that information, if it can actually be validated, universal support on both sides of the political aisle and in the public domain should be a given and we can save lives.
Gun control legislation: What will really help?
- Mike Wilson, Baytown
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.