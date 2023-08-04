We are facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to achieve universal access to broadband connectivity across the Lone Star State. This means giving all Texans – from the rural plains of East Texas to metropolitan centers like Austin – the critical chance to work, learn, receive critical services like health care and stay connected to families and friends in today’s digital world.
The COVID-19 pandemic shined a bright light on the urgent need to provide all Texans with strong, reliable internet connections. The good news is that in the past few years, our state has already made significant strides in bringing connectivity to the millions in our state who are unserved. In 2021, the Texas Legislature created our state’s first Broadband Development Office, which has developed more accurate maps that clearly show where Texans remain unconnected or underserved. This legislative session, Texas lawmakers continued their focus on bridging our state’s digital divide by allocating an additional $1.5 billion to a connectivity infrastructure fund.
