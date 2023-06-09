Have you ever thought about working an internship for a newspaper that is almost an hour from your home? Who would have ever thought about driving an hour to Baytown and then back to Houston while also fighting both the morning and afternoon traffic that is horrific almost every day?
After coming home from the summer break at the University of North Texas, you would think that all you wanted to do was relax, sleep and not work for the summer. But that wasn’t the case. Studying journalism and getting opportunities in this field are hard and starting off working for a major corporation right off the bat is especially slim with no experience.
