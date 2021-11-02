It’s Election Day. Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you can find a list of polling locations and a ballot breakdown elsewhere on the website.
Always around election time you’ll often hear regular voters chastise friends or co-workers who don’t make it to the polls saying, “If you don’t vote you have no right to complain.” Everyone likes to complain and share their views, regardless of whether they cast a ballot. But a vote is the strongest form of criticism or support.
