Harris County’s threat level is at the highest level again, cases are dramatically increasing here and in Chambers County, hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients and school is starting back again this week. The delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 and current positivity rate is 20.2%.
Since many older people are vaccinated, unvaccinated younger people, including children under 12 who can’t be, are becoming infected. Health expeerts strongly encourage people who can be vaccinated, to do so immediately to protect themselves and young children.
