Several weeks ago, money powered lobbyists started pushing legislation known as House Bill 19. In response to public complaints, lawmakers modified the bill. It is now identified as CS HB 19. The revised bill now holds trucking companies responsible for unsafe equipment, but it stops short of holding trucking companies responsible for a myriad of other unsafe practices. If this bill becomes law, trucking companies will not be held to the same standard of ordinary care which applies to all other people and corporations in Texas. Instead, trucking companies would be given a free pass to carelessly run their companies and take safety shortcuts.
Here’s the problem: The new bill requires a two-phase trial. In the first phase, only the truck driver’s conduct and the injured motorist’s conduct may be considered. The trucking company’s bad conduct leading up to the crash (i.e. the root cause) is prohibited from being presented to the jury during the first phase of the trial. Only if the truck driver is found at fault, and there is a claim that the trucking company was grossly negligent, will the trial go to a second phase where the trucking company’s conduct is considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.