I was very slow to embrace the rejuvenation of the Historic District around Texas Avenue. I remember thinking it was a waste of money and no reason for anyone to go there. I was wrong and it took a number of years and many improvements to change my mind. I am now fully in favor of the rejuvenation and expansion, having learned about the difficulty the city has had in reclaiming these old properties.
For some time, I was involved in the SPAC (Strategic Planning Advisory Committee) and am currently a volunteer assisting the tourism department with its GeoTour program. Texas Avenue has its share of parking issues to be sure, but it is a growing entity and the number of venues is increasing in quality and frequency. It is wonderful to see families enjoying the skate rink, the fountain, the live music, car shows and the farmer’s markets. We need something going on there every weekend.
