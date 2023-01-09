“Sometimes I hear people saying nothing has changed, but for someone to grow up the way I grew up, in the cotton fields of Alabama, to now be serving in the United States Congress makes me want to tell them, come and walk in my shoes.”
Lewis said, “Come walk in the shoes of those who were attacked by police dogs, fire hoses, and night sticks, arrested and taken to jail.” Yet as often as Lewis was asked to look back to tell the old stories, and in a sense, sing the old songs, he was always looking ahead, past the foot of the bridge, and along the highway to come, he lived in hope.
