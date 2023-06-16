Flying back to Austin at low altitude just before sunset one afternoon, I was amazed at the sun’s reflection on multitudes of ponds, large and small. But this is Texas, and cattle need water. But I didn’t see a single angler. Our lakes are becoming crowded and more fishing water is needed. Private Fishing Water (PWF) is a company doing something about it. See text. PWF can be reached at www.privatefishingwater.com or at 214-871-0044.
My first try at pond fishing was at Brickyard Lake in Beaumont. My cousin Bill and I sneaked in one afternoon, fishing with cane poles and a cheap rod and reel. For bait, we used frozen shrimp. Brickyard was an abandoned clay pit that had filled with water. It was only a few acres but had been tempting this little boy for several years.
We didn’t catch anything, but at least didn’t get caught ourselves. I was too young to go to “the pen.” Just as we were pulling in our lines to leave, I got our only bite right at the surface. It looked like either a small bass or maybe a “white perch.” Nowadays, we call them crappies.
