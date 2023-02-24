We recently celebrated my daughter’s birthday and it’s hard to believe she’s been with us for seven years.
I love birthday parties. While the planning can be stressful, creating a theme to make the day memorable for my children brings me joy. My mom threw Pinterest parties for us before Pinterest was a thing. I remember my sister’s Alice in Wonderland theme, where I dressed as the Queen of Hearts and juice barrels had tags that said, “drink me.” One of my favorites was my dress-up slumber party, where my friends and I dressed up and put on make-up using my mom’s light-up mirror and took pictures together. The intricate choices my mom made had a lasting impression. Maybe that’s why I put so much pressure on myself to get things just right. I know how much these details can mean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.