As I sit on my porch outside my bedroom in my new home, “Oakland on Burnet Bay,” I’m overlooking the bay and enjoying a beautiful sun-shiny day. I look out to the right and see the San Jacinto Monument standing tall and upright. The monument was built to commemorate the Battle of San Jacinto in which Texas won its Independence from Mexico. As I sit in the shadow of Sam Houston’s glory, I’m recalling Texas history and how a battle was won in less than twenty minutes. Victoriously, the Texans rallied shouting, “Remember the Alamo; remember Goliad!”
From a distance I hear the sound of the Lynchburg Ferry blowing its horn as if to say, “I’m crossing over to the other side.” Of course the Lynchburg Ferry is just another historical marker in the life and times of Texas history. I continue to look out at the waters and see the vast ships pass by as they journey up and down the greater Houston ship channel. These massive ships seem to tirelessly travel to and fro about the ports of this world. It’s amazing to think that in less than 200 years Houston has grown from a small town on the Bayou, to one of the largest and greatest cities in America.
