April Clarke-Cliveden was the first person Hannah Jones met at Oxford. Vivacious, bright, occasionally vicious, and the ultimate It girl, she quickly pulled Hannah into her dazzling orbit. April loved playing pranks on her friends, even the kind that were not fun, but hurt feelings. Together, Hannah and April developed a group of devoted and inseparable friends — Will, Hugh, Ryan and Emily — during their first term. Hannah tried to hide her attraction to Will since he belonged to April. By the end of the year, April was dead.
Now, a decade later, Hannah and Will are married and expecting their first child, and the man convicted of killing April, former Oxford porter John Neville, has died in prison. Relieved to have finally put the past behind her, Hannah’s world is rocked when a young journalist comes knocking and presents new evidence that Neville may have been innocent.
