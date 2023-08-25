The other day, I decided to make play dough with my son. We’d slowly been running out after having gathered a multitude over the years, since even when my daughter was little. The colors were mixed and jars dried out from not being closed properly. There was a need, but more importantly, we needed something to do.
I was recently asked to fill out a questionnaire for a local mom’s group I’m a part of, and one of the questions asked of a mom “hack” I’d learned. Having at least one activity to do each day, as a stay-at-home mom, is a skill I’ve gained, later than I’d like to admit. The idea blossomed during the beginning of the pandemic when we were stuck at home with a four-year-old and newborn and I’d decided to prepare preschool lessons for my daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.