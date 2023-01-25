The “Guadalcup” River

Fly-fishing anglers flock to the Guadalupe River and multiple other sites stocked with rainbow trout this winter. Google TPWD trout stocking schedule for dates and locations. But except for an area beginning 800-yards below Canyon Dam on the Guadalupe, any tackle may be used to fish for rainbows, as illustrated by the attached photo of a lady on the Guadalupe River using spinning tackle on a foggy morning. See the TPWD Outdoor Annual for the special restrictions on tackle in the area mentioned above.
I may have seen other rivers, but the first one I remember seeing was the Guadalupe between Seguin and New Braunfels. A big war and gasoline and tire rationing prohibited travel. We didn’t go places until it was over.
The river was wide, seemingly deep, and a beautiful shade of green when I first saw it from the high bluff upon which my grandfather had built his home. He had opened a fishing camp and small store selling soft drinks, bread, bait, and other necessities.
