I’ve always loved this time of year. School’s starting for my kids. There are new supplies, new beginnings. I would always get a warm feeling of hope at this time of year (particularly in elementary), like everything was possible with new kicks, new teachers and new (and old) friends.
Part of my love of this time of year probably has to do with how many hours I spent at my elementary school, the original Jessie Lee Pumphrey. My mother was the music teacher there. My sister and I spent countless hours roaming the halls or in my mom’s room, before and after school and even in the summer. It was a second home to us and felt safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.