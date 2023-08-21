August 28, 2023 marks the 13th year of Deacon Ennis E. Williams death. He was 78 years old at the time of his death.
Bro. Ennis E. Williams was born on June 19, 1932 in Marshall, Texas to the late Mae Ollie and Ennis Williams. He confessed to Christ and was baptized at an early age. He attended public school in Marshall, Texas and later moved to Baytown and further his education at the historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, before enlisting in the United States Army.
