Melanie lives in small town Oregon with her dog Shep. Shep is a rescue dog, having been let go by a family that simply couldn’t tolerate his herding their kids. Shep, like most border collies, needs a job. Fossett, Oregon needs something to bring it off of life support. Melanie thinks she has a brilliant idea to have Shep be the mayor. Another resident of Fossett feels that he has the right to run for mayor as well, and that’s where the fun comes in.
Melanie’s ex-husband is a high-end lawyer in Portland. Formerly a prosecutor, he now works for a private firm as a defense attorney. Melanie and Bryce have been apart for several years, but Melanie needs help with the campaign and election, so she reaches out to Bryce.
