While the story in The Baytown Sun was accurate, as I was in attendance, it appeared to me only one side was presented. I appreciated Representative Cain’s opening remarks touting bills passed during the regular session of the 88th Legislature. While there were some bills passed that were life-enhancing, there were far more that were not only life-threatening, but for anyone who has truly read the Christian Bible and claims “family values,” seem mired in the Old Testament rather than the teachings of Jesus Christ who only had two laws: Love God and your neighbor as yourself.
To assert that concertina wire and buoys along the Rio Grande were placed to catch human traffickers would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad. To stop human traffickers, you catch and jail, without bond and without release, the males who have no regard for women and children. When Representative Cain asked if anyone had seen the latest movie about human trafficking, I mentioned the movie on Prime Video, “Women Talking,” and he flippantly snickered, “Who hasn’t seen women talking?” playing to his base. I heard other disparaging comments regarding technology, A.I. and the dangers of reading books. I much prefer Artificial Intelligence over Arrogant Ignorance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.