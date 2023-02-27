Jason Conn pictured here caught this 17.03-pound largemouth bass while fishing on Lake O.H. Ivie on February 13. It was the second bass over 17-pounds caught on Lake Ivie in the last two years and is currently leading the Toyota ShareLunker Legacy Division. Bass are slowly ouncing up to the state record of 18-18-pounds held by Barry St. Cloud since 1992.
Photo courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Last week, I reported that a large American eel had washed up on Mustang Island near Port Aransas. I’ve trudged much of the island and found a lot of dead sea life — but no big fish. Nor even a note in a bottle.
But a few Texas newspapers recently carried a compelling photo and story about Jace Turner, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at U.T. Marine Science Institute in Pt. A., finding what was said to be an endangered American eel dead on the beach.
