Anticipation is one of my favorite emotions this time of year. The faces of my children as they talk about what Santa may bring. The good news wrapped in the word advent, which means “coming,” that is the much-awaited Christ child that brings hope and renewal and salvation from our tireless ways.
This word, anticipation or expectancy or even suspense can bring anxiety. Of knowing something is coming, but not knowing what that something will mean. Just as Mary and Joseph awaited the birth of Jesus or Yeshua, parents await the births of their children, wondering what their lives will bring or what they will do with what their given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.