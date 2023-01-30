How did we get into this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal? We can build back bipartisanship if we will set out to live our lives with purpose.
An 81-year-old man has set out to give prisoners the one thing proven to lower recidivism: an education. Senior citizens are using their wisdom and experience to revitalize their lives to live with purpose. Another population that needs help is foster families. With a click of the computer, free help with homework is available. A single person wanting to add purpose to his life searched for ways to help those in need. Travelers have aided the homeless, created community gardens and helped rebuild communities after a hurricane.
