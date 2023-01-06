When my two oldest grandsons were ten and four, they were riding in the back seat of our car. It was not long before the wrestling began. The oldest put his younger brother in a head-lock. When the younger wanted him to stop, the older said, “Say ‘Uncle’.”
The younger replied, “How ‘bout I say, ‘Pappy’?” That worked!
